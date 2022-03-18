Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.68.

Several research analysts recently commented on CPPMF shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.75 to C$5.80 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of CPPMF opened at $2.89 on Friday. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Copper Mountain Mining ( OTCMKTS:CPPMF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The business had revenue of $108.49 million during the quarter.

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in copper mountain mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle and Cameron copper projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

