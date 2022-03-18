Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4.91.

CMMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, January 21st.

In related news, Senior Officer Bradly James Bolger sold 52,500 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.56, for a total transaction of C$186,900.00. Also, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total transaction of C$37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,202,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$139,509,551.25. Insiders sold a total of 578,048 shares of company stock worth $2,188,117 in the last ninety days.

Copper Mountain Mining stock remained flat at $C$3.63 during trading on Friday. 731,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,350,951. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.79. The stock has a market cap of C$763.62 million and a PE ratio of 7.56. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12-month low of C$2.70 and a 12-month high of C$5.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.48.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

