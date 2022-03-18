Cormark Increases Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) Price Target to C$1.75

Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Cormark from C$1.30 to C$1.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target points to a potential upside of 38.89% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Leucrotta Exploration from C$1.10 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday.
LXE stock traded up C$0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching C$1.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,721. Leucrotta Exploration has a 1 year low of C$0.59 and a 1 year high of C$1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$312.26 million and a P/E ratio of 5.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.92 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.86.
About Leucrotta Exploration (Get Rating)
Leucrotta Exploration Inc, an oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 201,700 net acres of land. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.
Featured Stories
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Leucrotta Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leucrotta Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.