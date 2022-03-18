CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $19.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 274.75% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CorMedix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

NYSEAMERICAN CRMD traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $5.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,126. CorMedix has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $10.60. The stock has a market cap of $193.12 million, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 2.28.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRMD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CorMedix by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,506,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,655,000 after buying an additional 13,380 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 754,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 701,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 39,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 64,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

