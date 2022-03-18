CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $19.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 274.75% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CorMedix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.
NYSEAMERICAN CRMD traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $5.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,126. CorMedix has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $10.60. The stock has a market cap of $193.12 million, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 2.28.
CorMedix Company Profile (Get Rating)
CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.
