Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 352 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 52.3% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,747,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,060,000 after purchasing an additional 943,390 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,464.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 500,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,992,000 after purchasing an additional 468,500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,414,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,221,000 after purchasing an additional 439,038 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $99,415,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,868,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $73.53 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $62.84 and a 1-year high of $85.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.98.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
