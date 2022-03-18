Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 352 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 52.3% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,747,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,060,000 after purchasing an additional 943,390 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,464.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 500,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,992,000 after purchasing an additional 468,500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,414,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,221,000 after purchasing an additional 439,038 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $99,415,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,868,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $73.53 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $62.84 and a 1-year high of $85.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.98.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.