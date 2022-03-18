Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 3,799 Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MOAT. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MOAT opened at $73.00 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a one year low of $67.29 and a one year high of $78.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.39 and a 200 day moving average of $74.86.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.