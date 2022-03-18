Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,368 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,469 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,674 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 199,984 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $12,109,000 after acquiring an additional 12,059 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 214,291 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $12,976,000 after acquiring an additional 131,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BUD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €68.00 ($74.73) to €70.00 ($76.92) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €82.00 ($90.11) to €83.00 ($91.21) in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Redburn Partners raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.08 to $79.67 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €73.00 ($80.22) to €78.00 ($85.71) in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.38.

Shares of BUD stock opened at $59.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.70. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $79.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.47.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

