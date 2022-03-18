Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3.76 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $112.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.22. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.10 and a 52-week high of $115.66.

