Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Has $754,000 Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.6% in the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 5.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 193 shares of company stock valued at $16,622. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ED. StockNews.com lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.82.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $90.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.20. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.17 and a 1-year high of $90.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.08%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

