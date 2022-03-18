Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $387,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $907,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,719,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $105.44 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $92.49 and a 52 week high of $106.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.69.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.