Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,661,961,000 after purchasing an additional 613,394 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 26,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 26,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Bank of America downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.57.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $191.93 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.42 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $195.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.82.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.49%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

