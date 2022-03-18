CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Short Interest Up 18.9% in February

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 206,000 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the February 13th total of 173,200 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.
Shares of CRVL opened at $169.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.19. CorVel has a fifty-two week low of $100.68 and a fifty-two week high of $213.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 50.26 and a beta of 0.96.
In other CorVel news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.04, for a total value of $320,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.61, for a total transaction of $32,522.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,092. 49.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of CorVel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.
About CorVel (Get Rating)
CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CorVel (CRVL)
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.