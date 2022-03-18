CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Short Interest Up 18.9% in February

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 206,000 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the February 13th total of 173,200 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Shares of CRVL opened at $169.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.19. CorVel has a fifty-two week low of $100.68 and a fifty-two week high of $213.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 50.26 and a beta of 0.96.

In other CorVel news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.04, for a total value of $320,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.61, for a total transaction of $32,522.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,092. 49.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 25,918 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,695,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,423,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,030,000 after acquiring an additional 11,907 shares in the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of CorVel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

