CountPlus Limited (ASX:CUP) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.02

CountPlus Limited (ASX:CUP – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from CountPlus’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Get CountPlus alerts:

About CountPlus (Get Rating)

CountPlus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides accounting, business advisory, and financial planning services in Australia. The company operates through Accounting, Financial Planning, Financial Services, and Other segments. It offers tax, assurance, audit, and corporate advisory services; financial planning; loans commission, and leasing commission services; and information technology, legal, conference, and insurance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CountPlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CountPlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.