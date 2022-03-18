Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Director Michelle Brennan Acquires 375 Shares

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) Director Michelle Brennan acquired 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.65 per share, with a total value of $29,493.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP traded up $8.75 on Friday, reaching $90.66. 6,225,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,517,918. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 1.46. Coupa Software Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $64.79 and a fifty-two week high of $283.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.18 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 52.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COUP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coupa Software to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $251.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $190.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $225.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $186.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.95.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 5.0% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Coupa Software by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Coupa Software by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Coupa Software by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Coupa Software by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

