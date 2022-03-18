Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

CUZ opened at $39.94 on Thursday. Cousins Properties has a fifty-two week low of $33.83 and a fifty-two week high of $42.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.20 and a 200-day moving average of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.93. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 36.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cousins Properties will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.31%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Cousins Properties by 4,324.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Cousins Properties by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Cousins Properties by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

