Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on originating and investing in debt of private middle-market companies. Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CCAP. Bank of America started coverage on Crescent Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Crescent Capital BDC in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Capital BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ CCAP opened at $17.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.98. Crescent Capital BDC has a one year low of $16.58 and a one year high of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.86 and its 200-day moving average is $18.60.

In other Crescent Capital BDC news, Director Raymond Barrios purchased 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $50,111.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 32,548 shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $588,467.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 396,730 shares of company stock valued at $7,151,171 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCAP. Ares Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,520,000. Sun Life Financial Inc. lifted its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 2,589.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 405,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after buying an additional 390,423 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,724,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 500.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 162,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 135,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callodine Capital Management LP lifted its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

