Critical Comparison: Enochian Biosciences (ENOB) and Its Rivals

Enochian Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENOB – Get Rating) is one of 930 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Enochian Biosciences to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

Get Enochian Biosciences alerts:

This table compares Enochian Biosciences and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enochian Biosciences N/A -22.93% -21.02% Enochian Biosciences Competitors -4,278.17% -133.95% -12.52%

3.0% of Enochian Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 39.7% of Enochian Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enochian Biosciences and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Enochian Biosciences N/A -$26.72 million -10.06 Enochian Biosciences Competitors $1.92 billion $257.15 million -1.78

Enochian Biosciences’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Enochian Biosciences. Enochian Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Enochian Biosciences and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enochian Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Enochian Biosciences Competitors 5780 20204 42627 830 2.55

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 101.09%. Given Enochian Biosciences’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Enochian Biosciences has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Enochian Biosciences has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enochian Biosciences’ competitors have a beta of 1.06, indicating that their average stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Enochian Biosciences competitors beat Enochian Biosciences on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Enochian Biosciences (Get Rating)

Enochian Biosciences, Inc. is a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genetically modified cellular and immune-therapy technologies used for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. Its pipeline consists of ENOB-HV-01, ENOB- HV-11, ENOB-HV-12, ENOB-DB-01, ENOB-DC-01, ENOB-DC-11, and ENOB-DC-21. The company was founded by Rene Sindlev and Serhat Gumrukcu on January 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Enochian Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enochian Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.