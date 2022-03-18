Critical Survey: ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) and Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR)

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) and Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ServiceNow and Matterport, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ServiceNow 0 1 27 0 2.96 Matterport 0 0 6 0 3.00

ServiceNow presently has a consensus price target of $696.18, suggesting a potential upside of 22.85%. Matterport has a consensus price target of $16.17, suggesting a potential upside of 105.94%. Given Matterport’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Matterport is more favorable than ServiceNow.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ServiceNow and Matterport’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ServiceNow $5.90 billion 19.22 $230.00 million $1.14 497.09 Matterport $111.17 million 17.12 -$338.06 million N/A N/A

ServiceNow has higher revenue and earnings than Matterport.

Profitability

This table compares ServiceNow and Matterport’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ServiceNow 3.90% 9.43% 3.33% Matterport N/A -1,156.13% -53.94%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.6% of ServiceNow shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.3% of Matterport shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of ServiceNow shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ServiceNow beats Matterport on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ServiceNow Company Profile (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools. The company also provides information technology (IT) service management applications; IT service management product suite for enterprise's employees, customers, and partners; IT business management product suite; IT operations management product that connects a customer's physical and cloud-based IT infrastructure; IT Asset Management to automate IT asset lifecycles; and security operations that connects with internal and third party. In addition, it offers governance, risk, and compliance product to manage risk and resilience; human resources, legal, and workplace service delivery products; safe workplace applications; customer service management product; and field service management applications. Further, it provides App Engine product; IntegrationHub enables application to extend workflows; and professional, industry solutions, and customer support services. It serves government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil and gas, education, and consumer products through direct sales team and resale partners. It has a strategic partnership with Celonis to help customers identify and prioritize processes that are suitable for automation. The company was formerly known as Service-now.com and changed its name to ServiceNow, Inc. in May 2012. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Matterport Company Profile (Get Rating)

Matterport Inc. is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc., formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

