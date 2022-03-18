Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 4.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 159,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 6,923 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 4.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,395,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,236,000 after buying an additional 55,435 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the second quarter worth $175,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 1,217.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 216,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 235,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 122,555.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 46,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 46,571 shares during the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of Pitney Bowes stock opened at $5.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.41, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.50. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $10.06. The stock has a market cap of $907.50 million, a PE ratio of -518.48 and a beta of 2.57.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 95.50%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,998.00%.

In other news, CFO Ana Maria Chadwick purchased 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $50,274.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

