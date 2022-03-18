Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $174,000 Holdings in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,780 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in 8X8 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Eric Salzman sold 19,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $249,662.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $41,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,869 shares of company stock worth $416,855. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EGHT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $19.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 8X8 has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.32.

NYSE EGHT opened at $11.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. 8×8, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $35.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.93 and its 200-day moving average is $18.91.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $156.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.68 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 96.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

