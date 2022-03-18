Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 16,490 Shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,490 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Gannett were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Gannett by 55.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 875,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 310,964 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Gannett by 11.7% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gannett during the third quarter worth $439,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gannett by 35.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,583,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,181,000 after acquiring an additional 681,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gannett during the second quarter worth $174,000. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Gannett news, Director Laurence Tarica acquired 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GCI stock opened at $4.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.87. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $7.05. The company has a market capitalization of $669.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average is $5.58.

Several research firms have issued reports on GCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Gannett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was founded on November 21, 2014 and headquartered in McLean, VA.

