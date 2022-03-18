CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.220-$0.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $458.90 million-$465.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $440.76 million.CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.030-$1.130 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded CrowdStrike from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $339.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $264.24.

Shares of CRWD traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $205.24. 124,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,262,938. The stock has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.26, a P/E/G ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.51. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $150.02 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.24, for a total transaction of $492,341.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total value of $1,046,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,338 shares of company stock valued at $20,626,502. 8.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. 63.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

