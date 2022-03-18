Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRWN) Hits New 1-Year High at $7.80

Crown Capital Partners Inc. (TSE:CRWN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$7.80 and last traded at C$7.80, with a volume of 18144 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$44.95 million and a PE ratio of 32.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.68, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.10.

In other news, insider Crown Capital Partners Inc. acquired 1,333,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.50 per share, with a total value of C$9,999,997.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,333,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,999,997.50.

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, special situations, management and leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations, mezzanine, bridge loans, and growth capital investments in private and public middle market companies. The firm also provides leveraged working capital loan and also invests in the form of royalties.

