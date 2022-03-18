CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSW Industrials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWI traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.50. 69,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,637. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.68. CSW Industrials has a twelve month low of $107.14 and a twelve month high of $145.50.

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $136.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.14 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 9.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CSW Industrials will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total transaction of $34,345.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 33.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in CSW Industrials in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products, fire and smoke protection products, architecturally-specified building products, and storage, filtration and application equipment.

