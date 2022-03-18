CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSW Industrials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.
Shares of NASDAQ CSWI traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.50. 69,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,637. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.68. CSW Industrials has a twelve month low of $107.14 and a twelve month high of $145.50.
In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total transaction of $34,345.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 33.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in CSW Industrials in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.
About CSW Industrials (Get Rating)
CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products, fire and smoke protection products, architecturally-specified building products, and storage, filtration and application equipment.
