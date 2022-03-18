Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Releases Earnings Results

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 65.79% and a negative net margin of 654.55%.
Shares of Cue Biopharma stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $5.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,828. Cue Biopharma has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $18.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.87. The company has a market capitalization of $181.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.64.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CUE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Cue Biopharma from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.
About Cue Biopharma (Get Rating)
Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.
