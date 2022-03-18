CUE Protocol (CUE) Hits Market Cap of $86,042.76

CUE Protocol (CUE) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 18th. In the last seven days, CUE Protocol has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. One CUE Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.30 or 0.00027824 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CUE Protocol has a total market cap of $86,042.76 and approximately $137.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00045079 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,829.15 or 0.06968512 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,598.43 or 0.99998333 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 53.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00034050 BTC.

CUE Protocol Coin Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

Buying and Selling CUE Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUE Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUE Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

