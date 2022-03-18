Curbstone Financial Management Corp Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,150 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises about 1.3% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $7,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 223,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,974,000 after buying an additional 13,955 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 52,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after buying an additional 18,559 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 166,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,414,000 after purchasing an additional 16,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $899,000.

Shares of SCHP opened at $62.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.29. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12 month low of $59.94 and a 12 month high of $64.15.

