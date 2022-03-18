Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.40.

NYSE:DHR traded up $3.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $281.40. 2,576,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,527,928. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.70. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $212.71 and a one year high of $333.96. The company has a market cap of $201.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.74%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

