Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,550 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,752,396,000 after acquiring an additional 533,415 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Visa by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 115,503 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,728,000 after acquiring an additional 24,147 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of Visa by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,418 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Erste Group raised shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $212.06. The company had a trading volume of 15,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,708,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $186.67 and a one year high of $252.67. The firm has a market cap of $405.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.83.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $1,944,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,203 shares of company stock worth $5,832,225. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

