Curbstone Financial Management Corp Increases Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 58.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,389,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,437,000 after buying an additional 877,742 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2,739.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,825,000 after buying an additional 299,815 shares during the period. First Command Bank grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 156.5% during the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 409,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,215,000 after buying an additional 249,616 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 43.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 823,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,515,000 after purchasing an additional 247,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 19.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,353,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,008,000 after purchasing an additional 217,962 shares during the last quarter.

STIP stock opened at $106.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.66. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $107.15.

