Curbstone Financial Management Corp Lowers Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 0.8% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $161.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.92. The company has a market capitalization of $223.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.41 and a 1 year high of $177.24.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Argus upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.81.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

