Curbstone Financial Management Corp Sells 22,000 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp reduced its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 577,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF accounts for 3.1% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Curbstone Financial Management Corp owned 0.70% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $17,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 361,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,373,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 128,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after buying an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLRN opened at $30.46 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 52 week low of $30.36 and a 52 week high of $30.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.60.

