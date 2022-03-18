Curbstone Financial Management Corp Sells 450 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp cut its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

In other news, CFO John Murphy sold 154,080 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $9,597,643.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 26,950 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $1,617,539.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 492,010 shares of company stock worth $30,079,577 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KO stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.09. 15,586,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,283,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $260.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.51. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $50.17 and a 1-year high of $63.02.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.88%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

