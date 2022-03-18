CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,264 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in CVS Health by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,291,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,246 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CVS Health by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,849,435 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,939,002,000 after purchasing an additional 712,077 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,691,019 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,835,597,000 after buying an additional 541,650 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,011,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,528,462,000 after buying an additional 4,645,402 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,420,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,519,284,000 after buying an additional 8,235,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.90 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $660,431.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.95.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $1.45 on Thursday, hitting $108.56. 5,575,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,938,061. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.86. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $71.70 and a one year high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

CVS Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

