CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS.
CymaBay Therapeutics stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $3.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,896. CymaBay Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $5.13. The company has a quick ratio of 10.18, a current ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.56. The firm has a market cap of $236.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.93.
In other news, insider Dennis D. Kim bought 20,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $60,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CBAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.
CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.
