Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) & Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) Head to Head Survey

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) and Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Cyxtera Technologies and Lizhi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyxtera Technologies N/A -17.15% -2.81% Lizhi -5.95% -57.74% -22.27%

5.0% of Lizhi shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cyxtera Technologies and Lizhi’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyxtera Technologies N/A N/A -$27.09 million N/A N/A Lizhi $332.60 million 0.21 -$19.97 million ($0.40) -3.70

Lizhi has higher revenue and earnings than Cyxtera Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cyxtera Technologies and Lizhi, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyxtera Technologies 0 2 5 0 2.71 Lizhi 0 0 2 0 3.00

Cyxtera Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $13.20, suggesting a potential upside of 16.20%. Lizhi has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 474.32%. Given Lizhi’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lizhi is more favorable than Cyxtera Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Cyxtera Technologies has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lizhi has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lizhi beats Cyxtera Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cyxtera Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc.

Lizhi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lizhi Inc. operates an online user-generated content audio community, interactive audio entertainment platform, and online audio platform in China and the United States. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company also offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content. The company has collaboration agreements with Xpeng Motors, GAC AION New Energy Automobile, and GAC Motor, as well as with BYD DiLink and Huawei Mobile Services. Lizhi Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

