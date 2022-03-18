Dana Ruzicka Sells 23,000 Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Stock

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $636,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AVID opened at $31.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.11. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.07 and a 1 year high of $40.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $119.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVID has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group cut their price target on Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com cut Avid Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Avid Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Avid Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $820,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Avid Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $834,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Avid Technology by 109.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 114,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after buying an additional 59,904 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Avid Technology by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in Avid Technology by 130.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 7,920 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

