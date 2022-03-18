Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Caliber Wealth Management LLC

Caliber Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Danaher makes up about 1.7% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 207,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,048,000 after acquiring an additional 48,378 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd boosted its position in Danaher by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 190,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $62,798,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,234,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 5.8% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 500,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $149,906,000 after buying an additional 27,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth about $18,206,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays cut their price target on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.40.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $3.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $281.40. 2,576,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,527,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $212.71 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $278.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.74%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

