Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 20,342 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 523,226 shares.The stock last traded at $103.73 and had previously closed at $98.34.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DAC. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Danaos from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Get Danaos alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.98 and its 200 day moving average is $79.84.

Danaos ( NYSE:DAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $215.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.48 million. Danaos had a net margin of 152.70% and a return on equity of 20.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Danaos Co. will post 30.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Danaos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is 5.86%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DAC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Danaos by 1,223.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Danaos by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Danaos by 147.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

About Danaos (NYSE:DAC)

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.