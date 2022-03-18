Darwinia Network Market Cap Achieves $9.03 Million (RING)

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 18th. In the last seven days, Darwinia Network has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One Darwinia Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0176 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. Darwinia Network has a market capitalization of $9.03 million and approximately $506,347.00 worth of Darwinia Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Darwinia Network Coin Profile

RING is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2016. Darwinia Network’s total supply is 2,129,583,450 coins and its circulating supply is 511,957,338 coins. Darwinia Network’s official Twitter account is @DarwiniaNetwork . Darwinia Network’s official website is darwinia.network . Darwinia Network’s official message board is medium.com/@DarwiniaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Darwinia Network is an open cross-chain bridge protocol based on Substrate, Darwinia focuses on the construction of future Internet of Tokens, including decentralized tokens swap, exchange, and market. “

