DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in DaVita were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in DaVita during the 4th quarter worth $940,000. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in DaVita during the 4th quarter worth $784,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in DaVita by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in DaVita by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its stake in DaVita by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 52,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,063,000 after buying an additional 8,714 shares during the period. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $112.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.38 and a fifty-two week high of $136.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.17. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.22. DaVita had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.86.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

