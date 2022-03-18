Deanna T. Brady Purchases 5,993 Shares of Real Good Food Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:RGF) Stock

Real Good Food Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) Director Deanna T. Brady acquired 5,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.14 per share, for a total transaction of $36,797.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of RGF stock opened at $6.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.28. Real Good Food Company Inc has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $12.75.

Get Real Good Food alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Real Good Food in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Real Good Food in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Real Good Food in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Real Good Food from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Real Good Food in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.19.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGF. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Real Good Food during the 4th quarter worth about $803,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Real Good Food during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Real Good Food in the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Real Good Food in the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Real Good Food in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,741,000. 62.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Real Good Food (Get Rating)

The Real Good Food Company Inc is a health and wellness focused frozen food company. It develops, markets and manufactures foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar and made from gluten and grain-free ingredients. The Real Good Food Company Inc is based in CHERRY HILL, N.J.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Real Good Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Good Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.