Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) versus Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI) Financial Review

Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI – Get Rating) and Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Decisionpoint Systems and Infinite Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Decisionpoint Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 Infinite Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Decisionpoint Systems has a beta of 2.09, indicating that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Infinite Group has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Decisionpoint Systems and Infinite Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Decisionpoint Systems 4.01% 13.01% 5.14% Infinite Group 0.34% -0.73% 1.63%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.9% of Infinite Group shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of Decisionpoint Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.0% of Infinite Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Decisionpoint Systems and Infinite Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Decisionpoint Systems $63.36 million 0.41 $2.86 million $0.34 10.91 Infinite Group $7.22 million 0.69 $680,000.00 N/A N/A

Decisionpoint Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Infinite Group.

Summary

Decisionpoint Systems beats Infinite Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Decisionpoint Systems Company Profile

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. operates as an enterprise mobility systems integrator in the United States. It sells and installs mobile computing and wireless systems, such as mobile computers, mobile application software, and related data capture equipment. The company deploys mobile applications for retail stores, warehousing and distribution, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and field mobility industries. It also provides enterprise mobile software systems, which include APEXWare Field Service solution; APEXWare Merchandising, Sales and Delivery solution; APEXWare Warehouse Management System; DecisionPoint custom development solution; and ContentSentral, which manages and distributes corporate content, as well as resells specialized applications. In addition, the company offers professional services comprising business consulting for understanding the implementation of mobile computing for a business process; technical consulting for determining the technology to be used and implemented; and technical development services consisting of software programming and configuration of the mobile computing, and application solutions, as well as interface software for customer's existing back-office systems. Further, it provides supply chain services, such as Pre-Contract, Pre Go-Live, and Post Go-Live solutions; and deployment and support services consisting of implementation and rollout services. Additionally, the company offers enterprise wireless and mobile computing hardware, such as handheld and vehicle-mounted, and ruggedized mobile computers; wireless LAN infrastructure; GPS receivers; two-way radios; handheld bar code scanners; laptops and tablet computers for rugged environments; consumer Smartphone and tablet computers; and bar code consumables. It serves retail, utility, transportation and logistics, manufacturing, wholesale, distribution, and other commercial customers. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Infinite Group Company Profile

Infinite Group, Inc. is a developer of cybersecurity software and a provider of cybersecurity related services and managed information security related services to commercial businesses and government organizations. Its services include Virtual CISO, Penetration Testing, Security Assessment, and Incident Response. The company was founded on October 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Pittsford, NY.

