Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.220-$0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $218 million-$222 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $207.90 million.Definitive Healthcare also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.020-$0.040 EPS.

DH traded up $1.21 on Friday, reaching $24.57. The stock had a trading volume of 22,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,393. Definitive Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. On average, equities research analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DH shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Definitive Healthcare from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.55.

In other news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth acquired 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.06 per share, with a total value of $49,996.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DH. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

