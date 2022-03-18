Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.85.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DK. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th.
In related news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 5,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $219,995.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 208,245 shares of company stock worth $8,894,521 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
DK opened at $18.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.54. Delek US has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $26.09.
Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The company’s revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Delek US will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Delek US (Get Rating)
Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.
