Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €53.20 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) has been assigned a €53.20 ($58.46) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DHER. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €130.00 ($142.86) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays set a €153.00 ($168.13) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($159.34) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($104.40) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($104.40) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €123.83 ($136.07).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Shares of DHER stock opened at €41.87 ($46.01) on Wednesday. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of €37.33 ($41.02) and a 52 week high of €141.95 ($155.99). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €59.97 and a 200-day moving average price of €94.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion and a PE ratio of -4.91.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.