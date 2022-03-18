DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Short Interest Update

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the February 13th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered DENSO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of DNZOY opened at $31.92 on Friday. DENSO has a 52 week low of $28.37 and a 52 week high of $44.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $50.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.72.

DENSO ( OTCMKTS:DNZOY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.08). DENSO had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DENSO will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENSO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive component and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It operates through the following business divisions: Automotive, Consumer Products, Industrial Products, and New Business Fields. The Automotive division develops and manufactures powertrain control systems, gasoline and diesel engine management systems, semiconductor sensors, micro electronic devices, car and bus air conditioning systems, telematic products, body electronics, windshield wiper systems, power windows, power steering, and power sliding doors.

