DermTech Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:DMTK)

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 4,002 call options on the company. This is an increase of 520% compared to the typical volume of 645 call options.

In other news, CEO John Dobak sold 2,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $33,369.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,037 shares of company stock valued at $95,384 over the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in DermTech by 24.2% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 268,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after acquiring an additional 52,290 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in DermTech by 2.5% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 74,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DermTech during the second quarter worth $269,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in DermTech by 18.9% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in DermTech by 97.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 95,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after buying an additional 47,046 shares during the last quarter. 69.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DMTK has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on DermTech from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on DermTech from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on DermTech from $79.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on DermTech in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

NASDAQ:DMTK opened at $13.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.86. The company has a market cap of $405.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.84. DermTech has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $66.88.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 661.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DermTech will post -3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

