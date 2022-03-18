Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $40.69

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $40.69 and last traded at $40.69, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.69.

DWVYF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Derwent London from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.95.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

