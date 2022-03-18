Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Stock Price Up 11.2% After Insider Buying Activity

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) rose 11.2% during trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $4.92 and last traded at $4.88. Approximately 383,415 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 6,085,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.

Specifically, CEO Ric Fulop bought 128,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $525,708.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $1,518,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

DM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital upgraded Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a current ratio of 9.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.39.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal during the 4th quarter valued at $2,615,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,855,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,533,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281,744 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 285,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 191,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 548.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 100,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 85,229 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Desktop Metal Company Profile (NYSE:DM)

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.